Brokerages Set Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Target Price at $6.13

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBBN shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of RBBN opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.02. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.84.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $210.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.88 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. On average, analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 284.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,570,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,155,000 after buying an additional 10,039,284 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 129,321,200.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,293,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,040,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 18.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,208,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,904 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,552,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 585,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

