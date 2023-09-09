Brokerages Set Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) PT at $25.67

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

RDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Gregory Serio sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $101,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter valued at about $49,577,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Radian Group by 48.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 17,209 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the second quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Radian Group by 79.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 40,031 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Price Performance

RDN stock opened at $26.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Radian Group had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

About Radian Group

(Get Free Report

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

See Also

