Brokerages Set Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Target Price at $570.79

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $570.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $668.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $665.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $585.73. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,018.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,985 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after buying an additional 2,831,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $913,330,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.