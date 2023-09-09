Brokerages Set Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target at $93.83

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.83.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.
Shares of ITGR opened at $80.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.08. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.97.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.05 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Analysts anticipate that Integer will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
