Brokerages Set Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target at $93.83

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Integer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Integer

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Integer Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth $82,214,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,004,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,758,000 after buying an additional 291,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth $19,491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,422,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,236,000 after buying an additional 267,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 1,422.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,853,000 after buying an additional 251,383 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITGR opened at $80.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.08. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.97.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.05 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Analysts anticipate that Integer will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.