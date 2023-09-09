Brokerages Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT at $88.92

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.92.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.23 on Monday. Hologic has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Hologic by 98,061.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,788,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,063,741 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hologic by 80.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $175,900,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 506.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

