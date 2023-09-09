Brokerages Set GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target at $8.38

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GoodRx from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on GoodRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

GoodRx Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 112,694.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,910,000 after buying an additional 17,132,866 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in GoodRx by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,061 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,063,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,333,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoodRx by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after acquiring an additional 739,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

GDRX opened at $6.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 204.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a current ratio of 11.14.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $189.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

