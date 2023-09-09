Brokerages Set Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Price Target at $33.40

Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE GTY opened at $30.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 39.48%. The firm had revenue of $43.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. Research analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTY. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 8,776.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

