Brokerages Set Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Price Target at $161.57

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.57.
Several analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. TheStreet cut Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. CSFB dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
FNV opened at $139.20 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $161.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.47.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 53.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
