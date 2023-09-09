Brokerages Set Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Price Target at $161.57

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. TheStreet cut Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. CSFB dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,583,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,046,000 after buying an additional 198,387 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,979,000 after purchasing an additional 192,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,201,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,475,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,186,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,028,000 after acquiring an additional 153,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

FNV opened at $139.20 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $161.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.47.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 53.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

