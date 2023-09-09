Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,784,624.40 in Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 63,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,784,624.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,588,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,757,694.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, August 18th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 892 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $25,653.92.

On Friday, August 11th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 1,946 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $59,314.08.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 149 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $4,610.06.

On Monday, August 7th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 8,805 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $273,043.05.

Shares of NYSE:VTOL opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $760.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.91 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76.

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $319.38 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTOL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bristow Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Bristow Group by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

