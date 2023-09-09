Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,750 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% in the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $4,482,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 121,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 25,385 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 200,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.