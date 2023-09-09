Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives $6.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. Mainsail Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,772,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 893,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 97,134 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 929,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 63,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the second quarter valued at $231,000. 38.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRLT opened at $3.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.79 million, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.78. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 1.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

