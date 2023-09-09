Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Raised to $56.00 at JMP Securities

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Braze from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Braze from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Braze from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $49.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79. Braze has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $50.13.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $235,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,526,592.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $99,207.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,687.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $235,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,526,592.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,829 shares of company stock valued at $22,267,079. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Braze by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,950,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,376,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,054,000 after purchasing an additional 263,250 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Braze by 2,099.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Braze by 47.4% during the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

