Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given New $58.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Braze from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Braze from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.47.

BRZE stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 1.04. Braze has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. Braze’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Braze will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $476,635.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 478,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,743,281.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $476,635.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 478,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,743,281.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 37,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,619,608.89. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 83,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,624,380.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 518,829 shares of company stock valued at $22,267,079. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Braze by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Braze by 27.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after purchasing an additional 662,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,376,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,054,000 after buying an additional 263,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Braze by 12,400.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,454,000 after buying an additional 845,194 shares during the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

