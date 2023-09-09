BrainsWay’s (BWAY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $3.75 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

BrainsWay Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of BrainsWay stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.96. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 50.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BrainsWay will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BrainsWay by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BrainsWay by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in BrainsWay by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 74,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BrainsWay by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 38,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 20,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

