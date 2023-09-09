Bradley Leonard Ormsby Acquires 4 Shares of Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby acquired 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9,379 ($118.45) per share, for a total transaction of £375.16 ($473.81).

Judges Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of LON:JDG opened at GBX 9,070 ($114.55) on Friday. Judges Scientific plc has a 52 week low of GBX 6,605 ($83.42) and a 52 week high of £103.50 ($130.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9,258.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9,357.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £599.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4,699.48, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. It operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

