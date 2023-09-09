Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Sells $4,362,150.00 in Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Boston Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:BXP opened at $66.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $87.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.57.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 92.67%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.58.
About Boston Properties
BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
