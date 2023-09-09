Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Sells $4,362,150.00 in Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $66.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $87.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.57.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 92.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

