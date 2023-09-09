bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.52.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.21 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

bluebird bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $3.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 1,020.37%. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 360.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 16,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $59,928.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 53.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 34,322 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $945,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 120,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

