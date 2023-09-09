Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at R. F. Lafferty

R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

BLBD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Blue Bird from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $693.15 million, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 2,698.15% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $294.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,805,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,103,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $69,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,805,150 shares in the company, valued at $156,103,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after buying an additional 91,304 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,069,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 543,972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blue Bird by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 914,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 54,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the first quarter worth about $15,977,000.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

