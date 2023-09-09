Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.97.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $112.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $112.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,116,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,505,203.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,398,212 shares of company stock valued at $224,028,062. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Blackstone by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in Blackstone by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

