Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives C$10.94 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.02.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIR. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.80 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance
Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$171.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$159.90 million. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.8702369 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Birchcliff Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 69.57%.
Birchcliff Energy Company Profile
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
