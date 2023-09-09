BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) PT Lowered to $4.00

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of BioCardia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

BioCardia Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of BioCardia stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.12. BioCardia has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 415.52% and a negative net margin of 3,061.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioCardia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCardia

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCDA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioCardia by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 238,554 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCardia during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCardia during the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,000. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

