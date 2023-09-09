Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $130.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Wix.com from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. 58.com reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $93.07 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $66.18 and a 1 year high of $102.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

