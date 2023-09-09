Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Sells 402 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.8% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 45,662 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 123,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $81.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $96.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.68.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

