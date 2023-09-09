Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Sells 330 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $713,235,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Centene by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,483 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Centene by 598.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,342,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Centene by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,978,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,787,000 after acquiring an additional 922,081 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.27. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $93.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

