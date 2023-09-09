Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Sells 107 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.1% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 50,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,055,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 149,900.0% during the 4th quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 16,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $518.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.71.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

