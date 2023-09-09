Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE MRK opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $276.72 billion, a PE ratio of 89.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

