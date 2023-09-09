Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 55.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,497,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $806,561,000 after purchasing an additional 229,775 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,303,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,717,000 after purchasing an additional 367,762 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 659.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,764,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,214,000 after buying an additional 5,873,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $412,120,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.76. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

