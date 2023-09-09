Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $312,964,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,849,000 after buying an additional 3,467,035 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,010,000 after buying an additional 2,205,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 45.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,230,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,089,000 after buying an additional 1,958,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $86.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.23.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,547.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,429,412 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.69. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

