Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.09 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,179 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.2% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus raised their price target on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.68.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $334.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.46 and its 200 day moving average is $310.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

