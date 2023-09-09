Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.69.

Valero Energy Trading Up 4.3 %

VLO opened at $142.06 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.73 and a one year high of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.34.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile



Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

