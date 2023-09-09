Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) PT Lowered to GBX 775 at Royal Bank of Canada

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 825 ($10.42) to GBX 775 ($9.79) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BZLYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 815 ($10.29) to GBX 800 ($10.10) in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 825 ($10.42) to GBX 850 ($10.74) in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 921 ($11.63) to GBX 887 ($11.20) in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 700 ($8.84) to GBX 740 ($9.35) in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. Beazley has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

