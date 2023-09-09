Beazley (LON:BEZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $485.80

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 485.80 ($6.14) and last traded at GBX 505.50 ($6.38), with a volume of 1802262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 541 ($6.83).

BEZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Beazley from GBX 825 ($10.42) to GBX 850 ($10.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 740 ($9.35) to GBX 760 ($9.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 800 ($10.10) to GBX 780 ($9.85) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 824 ($10.41).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,614.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 547.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 578.54.

In other news, insider Robert A. Stuchbery purchased 9,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £50,376.50 ($63,622.76). In other Beazley news, insider Robert A. Stuchbery purchased 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £50,376.50 ($63,622.76). Also, insider Clive Bannister bought 60,000 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 578 ($7.30) per share, for a total transaction of £346,800 ($437,989.39). Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

