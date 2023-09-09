Barclays Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $176.00

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2023

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.79.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.71 and a 200 day moving average of $130.45.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at $43,356,449. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,257,536.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,356,449. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,483 shares of company stock worth $19,372,333. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 154,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Zscaler by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% in the first quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

