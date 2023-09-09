Barclays Lowers Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $158.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $175.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JNJ. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Johnson & Johnson from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.65.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.56 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $417.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Recommended Stories

