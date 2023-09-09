Bank of America Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $415.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RH from $260.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $327.38.

RH Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of RH stock opened at $310.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.18. RH has a 1-year low of $227.00 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $367.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.31.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $610,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $1,310,470. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth $76,771,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of RH by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $271,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RH by 79.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of RH by 1.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

