B. Riley Lowers Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Neutral

B. Riley cut shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.25.
Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.66. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80.
Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 234.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoustis Technologies
Akoustis Technologies Company Profile
Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters.
