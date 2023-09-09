B. Riley Lowers Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Neutral

B. Riley cut shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.25.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.66. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 234.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverback Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 984,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 25.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 965,177 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 107.4% in the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,303,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters.

