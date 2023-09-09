Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $215.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.14.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $176.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $49.78 and a one year high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axcelis Technologies news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $2,145,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,823,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeanne Quirk sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $159,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $2,145,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,823,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,371,453. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,529,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.