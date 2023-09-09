Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Director Acquires $1,002,108.00 in Stock

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) Director Kevin M. Stein purchased 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,108.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,108. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading

