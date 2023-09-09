AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Trimmed by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,640.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,714.42.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,586.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,445 shares of company stock valued at $21,200,970 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.8 %

AZO opened at $2,618.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,498.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,510.16. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,050.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

