Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells $7,071,186.87 in Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) VP John Ayala sold 27,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total value of $7,071,186.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,693,077.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance
Shares of ADP stock opened at $249.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.92. The company has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.57.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ADP
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,696,136 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $375,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Automatic Data Processing
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.