Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells $7,071,186.87 in Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) VP John Ayala sold 27,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total value of $7,071,186.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,693,077.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $249.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.92. The company has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,696,136 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $375,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

