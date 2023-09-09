Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Increased by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,786 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for 1.0% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $48,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 200.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,461 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.28.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.8 %

ADSK opened at $219.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $233.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.46 and a 200-day moving average of $204.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

