Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,690,064.28 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,690,064.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,338 shares in the company, valued at $30,421,157.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.79, for a total value of $1,687,674.39.
- On Friday, August 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $1,548,236.67.
- On Wednesday, August 23rd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $1,585,980.45.
- On Friday, August 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total transaction of $1,531,177.80.
- On Monday, August 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total transaction of $1,646,222.16.
- On Friday, July 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total transaction of $1,426,517.10.
- On Wednesday, July 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,349.52.
- On Monday, July 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $1,430,884.83.
- On Friday, July 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $1,447,531.65.
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $1,410,364.74.
Atlassian Stock Performance
Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $206.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.31 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.76. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. OTR Global cut shares of Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.81.
Institutional Trading of Atlassian
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,987,000 after purchasing an additional 477,234 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,633,000 after acquiring an additional 28,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,426,555,000 after acquiring an additional 937,538 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Atlassian by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,984,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,218,000 after acquiring an additional 203,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,652,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,876,000 after acquiring an additional 579,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
