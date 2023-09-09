Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Jayne Cottam Acquires 327 Shares

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jayne Cottam bought 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($189.97).

Jayne Cottam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Jayne Cottam acquired 696 shares of Assura stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £327.12 ($413.13).

On Wednesday, July 5th, Jayne Cottam bought 324 shares of Assura stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £149.04 ($188.23).

Assura Stock Performance

Shares of AGR stock opened at GBX 44.60 ($0.56) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1,115.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.28. Assura Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 43.04 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 65.85 ($0.83). The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.90.

Assura Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a GBX 0.82 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Assura’s payout ratio is -7,500.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.82) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.71) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 57 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 60.75 ($0.77).

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Warrington, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 31 March 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

Featured Stories

