Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5,006.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 129,664 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $22,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 560.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,480.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $2,390,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,748,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,501,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,828 shares of company stock valued at $29,252,543 in the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $196.52 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $198.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.80. The stock has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ANET. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.65.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

