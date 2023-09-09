Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Argus lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Mkm began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM opened at $78.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

