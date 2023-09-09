Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.3% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after buying an additional 4,277,485 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,874,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,241,000 after buying an additional 2,058,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $147.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.