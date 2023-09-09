Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.5% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $178.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.72.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

