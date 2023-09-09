Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,582 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $178.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.27. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.72.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

