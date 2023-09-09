Analyzing Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) & Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) and Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Westrock Coffee’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vintage Wine Estates $293.77 million 0.15 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A Westrock Coffee $867.87 million 1.03 -$55.19 million ($1.33) -7.65

Vintage Wine Estates has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Westrock Coffee.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vintage Wine Estates 1 2 1 0 2.00 Westrock Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vintage Wine Estates and Westrock Coffee, as provided by MarketBeat.

Vintage Wine Estates currently has a consensus price target of $3.62, suggesting a potential upside of 384.67%. Westrock Coffee has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.66%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than Westrock Coffee.

Profitability

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Westrock Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vintage Wine Estates -51.02% -40.26% -17.20% Westrock Coffee -8.58% -310.68% -3.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Westrock Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.0% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Vintage Wine Estates has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westrock Coffee has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vintage Wine Estates beats Westrock Coffee on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions. The Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

