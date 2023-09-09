Analyzing ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ECB Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get ECB Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Central Valley Community Bancorp has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.34%. Given Central Valley Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Central Valley Community Bancorp is more favorable than ECB Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECB Bancorp 5.14% 1.39% 0.21% Central Valley Community Bancorp 27.32% 15.52% 1.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ECB Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ECB Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECB Bancorp $30.55 million 3.55 $2.72 million N/A N/A Central Valley Community Bancorp $88.04 million 1.90 $26.65 million $2.33 6.07

Central Valley Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than ECB Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

ECB Bancorp has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.2% of ECB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of ECB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Central Valley Community Bancorp beats ECB Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

ECB Bancorp, Inc. operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and multifamily real estate, construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities, consisting primarily of U.S. government and federal agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds. ECB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Everett, Massachusetts.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts. It also provides products, such as commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans secured by crop production and livestock; owner occupied and investor commercial real estate, real estate construction and other land, agricultural real estate, and other real estate loans; and equity loans and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers domestic and international wire transfer, safe deposit box, Internet banking, inquiry, account status, bill paying, account transfers, and cash management and other customary banking services. Central Valley Community Bancorp was founded in 1979 and is based in Fresno, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ECB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.